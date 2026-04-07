When your filmography includes Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark and Jurassic Park, it’s easy for fans to overlook something great that you’ve also made. Just trying to pick only three classic Steven Spielberg movies to put in that sentence was tricky. I left out E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial! And Saving Private Ryan! And Close Encounters of the Third Kind!

It’s almost a curse being as consistently good for as long as Spielberg. After a 50+ year career behind the camera, some of his best works simply don’t get talked about enough. Sure, Spielberg has directed a handful of disappointments over half a century of work; there’s a reason people don’t share too many memes from The Terminal online. But his track record is still pretty close to untouchable — and there are so many underrated titles buried just below that top level of Hall of Fame classics.

With Disclosure Day just over the horizon, it felt like a good time to give a little love to some of those titles. What makes these titles truly “underrated”? More than anything it’s just my sense that you’ll never find any of them in a list of Spielberg highlights, or on lists of the best films of their era (which tend to be filled with other Spielberg titles instead). After you’ve watched Jaws and Raiders (and Schindler’s List and Minority Report), here are five more Spielberg movies that deserve more attention.

The Most Underrated Steven Spielberg Movies When you’ve made some of the best films in history, some of your work winds up falling through the cracks.

READ MORE: The 10 Most Underrated Movies of the Last 10 Years