12 Movies That Were Supposed To Get Sequels (But Didn’t)

When a movie is particularly successful, it begs the question of whether or not there will be a sequel. Sometimes, the sequel lives up to — or surpasses — its predecessor. Many other times, it’s simply not as good. Then there’s instances where a movie is expected to have a sequel (or sequels) before it’s even released. But what happens when that movie fails to perform financially or critically?

What happens is you become a movie on this list of would-be franchises that petered out before they even made a single sequel. These movies are why you don’t count your chickens (or sequels) before they’re hatched.

