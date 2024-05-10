Marvel Finds Actor to Play ‘Fantastic Four’s Galactus

Galactus is coming to devour the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ralph Ineson has been cast as the famous Marvel villain and will appear in the upcoming The Fantastic Four movie from director Matt Shakman.

The English actor played Dagmer Cleftjaw in Game of Thrones (and Chris Finch from the old school British version of The Office) and is a very busy character actor in Hollywood. You might have recently seen him in The Creator and this spring’s The First Omen. He’ll soon appear in Robert Eggers’ remake of the horror classic Nosferatu. (He previously appeared in Eggers’ The Witch.)

I think of him as an actor with an absolutely commanding and ominous voice — super deep and super scary — which should serve him very well as this character. He just sounds like a dude who wants to eat your planet.

Raven Software Raven Software loading...

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie Ever Made Ranked From Worst to Best

Galactus was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and debuted in the pages of Fantastic Four #48 from 1966. Aided by his herald, the Silver Surfer, he wanders the universe finding planets to consume. He sets his sights on Earth, and only the Fantastic Four can stop him.

Galactus has returned time and again; he’s one of the most famous and most powerful villains in the history of Marvel Comics. Ineson is already far better Galactus casting than in Fox’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, when the character was played by a big space cloud.

The cast of The Fantastic Four also includes Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach as the Thing. Other recent additions to the cast include Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, and John Malkovich.

The Fantastic Four is scheduled to open in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Get our free mobile app