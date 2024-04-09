Has Marvel Found Its Replacement For Kang?

With Jonathan Majors fired from Marvel, and the next Avengers movie no longer called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the company needs to find a new central villain who can be the main threat of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Comics fans have already thrown out some obvious contenders, like Fantastic Four arch-foe Doctor Doom. But the best candidate to replace Kang might be a member of the Fantastic Four: Reed Richards, The Maker.

While more casual fans might only know Reed Richards as the FF’s Mister Fantastic, in recent years, a Reed variant from the Ultimate Marvel universe (the same one that gave us Miles Morales’ Spider-Man) has become a huge super-villain, renaming himself the Maker and causing all sorts of problems for the original Reed and the rest of the Marvel heroes. And in our latest ScreenCrush video, we look at how Oscar Isaac’s casting in the Fantastic Four movie would make him the perfect candidate to not only play Reed Richards, but the Maker as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Maker...

