This news is no longer under wraps: The Mummy is making a comeback — with the cast that made the 1999 version so popular.

Recently rumored and now confirmed and official: A fourth film in the ’90s iteration of The Mummy franchise is coming to theaters. The film will reunite the series’ popular stars, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, for the first time in 25 years.

The Hollywood Reporter says the movie is a done deal and will debut in theaters in May 19, 2028. It’s being directed by the Radio Silence team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett who previously made Scream (the fifth one) and Scream VI.

The first Mummy with Fraser and Weisz was released in 1999 and blended the horror vibes of the original Universal Monsters movie of the early 1930s with a period adventure film a la Indiana Jones. Fraser played treasure hunter Rick O’Connell, who winds up teamed with Weisz’s Egyptologist Evelyn in an effort to prevent a supernatural mummy from conquering the world.

Rick and Evelyn then appeared in The Mummy Returns in 2001, which also added Dwayne Johnson’s Scorpion King into the mix. Rick and Evelyn made a third appearance in 2008‘s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, with one big difference. While Fraser showed up for the conclusion of the trilogy, Weisz did not. Her role was taken by actress Maria Bello.

That was the end of The Mummy franchise on the big screen, although the series has remained present in fans’ minds thanks to Universal theme park attractions and, in recent years, a wave of nostalgia for the original movies that inspired revival screenings and merchandise. Universal did attempt a reboot in 2017, with Tom Cruise as a new adventurer squaring off with another evil mummy, but that The Mummy, which was made as the first chapter of an elaborate cinematic universe of monster movies, became a costly flop, killing its “Dark Universe” before it even got off the ground.

The fourth Rick and Evelyn Mummy will premiere in theaters on May 19, 2028. But it’s not the only Mummy skulking its way to theaters in the near future. In just a few months, we’ll get Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, directed by (wait until you hear this) Lee Cronin, and starring Jack Reynor and Laia Costa. That film, released by Warner Bros., is totally distinct to and unrelated from the Fraser Mummy movies, and features a young child getting resurrected.