In Hollywood, the bottom line is the bottom line. If there is money to be made, the studios are going to make it. And very often, a remake of an iconic movie is an quick path to a box-office hit. Take a property that huge swaths of the public recognize and like, toss in a couple of recognizable stars, and you’ve got a very appealing package to stick on a poster or a movie theater marquee.

Ah, but there is a catch. A remake comes with certain inevitable comparisons. You make a new version of an old movie, you are immediately giving yourself a measuring stick that your film will need to stand alongside. And if you don’t measure up, people will know it. And they will not be happy.

Sometimes a remake can measure up; in rare cases, a remake might even prove more successful than the movie it’s based on. (You can check out our list of great recent remakes for some examples.) More often than not, though, that measuring stick looks awfully tall compared to a remake. Today, we’re looking at the worst remakes of the last 10 years. Hoo boy, are these films disappointing.

And that’s it, isn’t it? It’s not just that these movies were bad. (To be clear: They were quite bad.) It’s that with a remake, you always know how good a film could be. And these remakes never lived up to that potential.

The 10 Worst Remakes of the Last 10 Years (2016-2025) These remakes give remakes a bad name.

READ MORE: The Best Remakes of the Last 10 Years

Get our free mobile app