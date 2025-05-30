The Worst Spinoffs of Beloved Movie Series

It’s no secret that the film industry is dominated by series and franchises and shared universes, to the degree that every time a studio releases a successful movie, it’s only a matter of a couple years before that movie is the start of a new cinematic universe.

Turning a simple series — first movie, sequel, sequel to the sequel, and so on — into a franchise only requires one thing: spinoffs that are just as well received as the original project. These could be based on pre-existing side characters who finally get their moment to shine, or based on related IP that exists in the same world but hasn’t gotten a feature yet, or an entirely new story with a couple Easter eggs thrown in to emphasize a connection.

A lot of the time, this works. Every major studio is still chasing the highs of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the Avengers saga plus all of its additions over the years. Other times, it doesn’t, and the exciting spinoff that was meant to be the start of an entirely new series of films turns out to be a dud, a literal non-starter, and whatever was planned to come after it is scrapped until everyone forgets how bad it was. Today, we’re celebrating these movies, the poorly planned, the poorly executed, and the just plain all-around terrible attempts to juice more story from a pre-existing world. Some of these even have fans, but even they will admit that the original is always better.

