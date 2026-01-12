This Is Lee Cronin’s The Mummy. There are many like it. But this one is Lee Cronin’s.

And just who is Lee Cronin? He directed 2023’s Evil Dead Rise, the most recent continuation of Sam Raimi’s signature horror franchise. Now he’s taking on another famous horror icon, The Mummy. This long-running series is most commonly associated with Universal, who released the classic Boris Karloff version, as well as the popular Brendan Fraser Mummy films, and the decidedly-less-popular Tom Cruise The Mummy, which was the first and only film in the Dark Universe. (#Neverforget) (#darkuniverselives)

Cronin’s Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is unrelated to all those other, similarly named films, and will be released by Warner Bros. It also looks like it’s about a young girl that becomes a mummy, rather than an ancient Egyptian king. You can watch the trailer for the film below:

Here is the new Mummy’s official synopsis:

Hot off the record-setting resurrection of EVIL DEAD RISE, writer/director Lee Cronin turns to one of the most iconic horror stories of all time with an audacious and twisted retelling: LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY. The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace — eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is scheduled to open in theaters on April 17. He better make sure his film debuts on time; Universal is supposedly developing their own Mummy sequel featuring Brendan Fraser an Rachel Weisz that should be coming in the next few years. You don’t want to get into an Armageddon/Deep Impact type situation with Brendan Fraser’s first Mummy movie in almost 20 years. Not even Anck-su-namun could help you win that battle.

