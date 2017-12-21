In just one day Netflix will release a movie about racial discrimination and classism featuring fairies, orcs and elves; yes, I swear this is a real movie. It can’t be that bad, right? Well, by the look of the trailers for Bright – one where Will Smith, I kid you not, says the phrase “Fairy lives don’t matter” – and the first set of reviews, so far earning the film a 28 percent on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication, it looks real bad. David Ehrlich of Indiewire called it the worst movie of 2017 and a “dark harbinger of things to come,” and Collider described it as “the opposite of a must-see.” Good thing Netflix literally DGAFs! The streaming studio has already reportedly ordered a Bright sequel, with Smith on board to return. In 2018, we should all aspire to achieve the level of utter confidence Netflix so admirably flexes.

Bloomberg is reporting about the sequel news, though the streaming service has yet to officially make an announcement. Could they be holding out to first see how audiences respond to the film? Perhaps those peeved over The Last Jedi will swap places with critics and love the David Ayer-directed, Max Landis-scribed film instead. That would truly be the cherry on top of 2017. For those interested, here’s the full synopsis of the Middle Earth-meets-Training Day movie:

Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been co-existing since the beginning of time. Bright is genre-bending action movie that follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward (Will Smith) and Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine patrol night and encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it.

With Bright and a potential sequel, Netflix is clearly trying to gain a seat at the blockbuster table. The Ayer film is the studio’s first big-budget movie, reportedly costing upwards of $100 million. If it is the disaster critics are describing it as, it could encourage even more viewers to seek it out just to see how bad it is. But will audiences return for a sequel? We’ll have to wait for Bright 2: Orc Lives Matter to find out. I have a feeling Bright 3: Revenge of the Elves will be a game-changer though.

Bright hits Netflix on December 22.