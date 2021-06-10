Netflix has shared the first teaser for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, a film adaptation of the semi-autobiographical musical tick, tick... BOOM! written by RENT creator Jonathan Larson. The movie stars Andrew Garfield as a promising young theater composer in New York City, who begins to seriously examine his life choices on the cusp of his 30th birthday.

Watch the preview clip below:

From the looks of the teaser, tick, tick... BOOM! is poised to be a strong adaptation of its source material. Miranda, most famously known for penning and starring in In the Heights and Hamilton, is an expert in the genre of contemporary musical theatre. While his role will purely be directorial, his signature toe-tapping style seeps into the trailer. Garfield is more than qualified to play the fictionalized Jonathan Larson — he has an extensive theatre background, winning the 2018 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor In A Play for his work in Angels in America.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, and Judith Light. The screenplay is written by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, with Ron Howard, Julie Oh, and Miranda producing.

With tick, tick... BOOM!, Netflix continues its foray into the musical realm. Last year, Ryan Murphy directed and produced The Prom, a star-studded spectacle based on the 2018 Broadway show. Recently, the streamer also announced that an adaptation of smash-hit musical Matilda was in the works with Emma Thompson set to play the villain.

tick, tick... BOOM! arrives in select theaters and on Netflix later this Fall.

Gallery — The Best Netflix Originals: