Netflix Announces Online Fan Event, Tudum

Before you even ask: Tudum is supposedly the sound the Netflix logo at the start of their films and television shows makes. Listen to it again. Tudummmmmm…

So that’s why Tudum is the name of Netflix’s big new “global fan event” that they are holding next month. According to the press release, the virtual online convention will feature the “biggest stars and creators from around the world - representing over 70 series, films and specials - will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks.”

Here is the trailer for the event, in which all your favorite Netflix stars also have no clue what Tudum means or how to pronounce it:

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic squashed plans for in-person events like Comic-Con and other conventions, studios and streamers have begun making their own virtual events that provided an online version of the old Comic-Con formula of big panels and footage premieres. Last summer, DC did their first “FanDome,” featuring first looks at Black Adam, The Batman, and more; they are doing another one this fall. Disney’s planned D23 convention will also partly be streamed online this fall. Now Netflix has started their own version of this same concept.

Tudum’s featured shows and films include Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, Cobra Kai, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, The Hardey They Fall, and The Old Guard. (The full lineup includes about 60 more titles, and the final scheduled will be revealed at a later date.) The livestream will begin at 12PM ET on September 25 and will be available on Netflix’s YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter pages.