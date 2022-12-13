Studio Ghibli Announces New Hayao Miyazaki Movie

Hayao Miyazaki claimed he would retire from directing after 2013’s astounding film The Wind Rises. Certainly he deserved to take a break if he wanted one. In addition to being one of the founders of the beloved animation house Studio Ghibli, he’s also directed such masterworks as My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and Howl’s Moving Castle. If he never shot another frame of film, his legacy as one of the greatest animators who ever lived is already assured.

But, lucky for us, Miyazaki’s retirement didn’t stick. Today, Studio Ghibli announced Miyazaki’s next film — his first in ten years — will open next summer. They also revealed the film’s official title, How Do You Live (although they cautioned it is a “tentative” one) and shared its first poster. Take a look below:

Miyazaki has been quietly working on the project since at least 2016. Little is known about the story beyond the walls of Studio Ghibli, although it is expected to be a fantasy film in style of many of Miyazaki’s most popular works. It is based on a Japanese novel from 1937 — but supposedly Miyazaki’s film is not a direct adaptation, but rather a story about a person who loves the book.

But what does it matter what it’s about? It’s a new Hayao Miyazaki movie. That is more than enough to capture my interest. How Do You Live will premiere in Japan on July 14, 2023. Studio Ghibli’s current streaming home in the United States is HBO Max, which has more than 20 Ghibli movies currently available to view.