While they are widely available on DVD and Blu-ray, the films of Studio Ghibli — best known in America as the home of director Hayao Miyazaki — have never been available for streaming anywhere online. They will make their streaming debut in 2020, as part of WarnerMedia’s new HBO Max streaming service that is expected to compete with Netflix and Disney+.

The press release, which describes Studio Ghibli’s movies as “one of the world’s most coveted and revered animation catalogues,” notes that they have gotten the license to stream all 21 Studio Ghibli features in the United States on HBO Max. The press release also says that the titles available at launch will be “Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Ponyo, Castle in the Sky, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and more.”

Here’s what Koji Hoshino, Chairman of Studio Ghibli, had to say about the news:

We are excited to be working with HBO Max to bring the complete collection of Studio Ghibli films to streaming audiences in the US. As a premium content brand, HBO Max is an ideal home for our films. Upon launch of the service this spring, existing Ghibli fans will be able enjoy their favorites and delve deeper into the library, while whole new audiences will be able to discover our films for the first time.

Given how desired streaming versions of these movies were — and how Miyazaki has worked with Disney in the past — landing the Studio Ghibli library is a pretty big coup for HBO Max. And if you can’t wait until 2020 to watch them, most of the Studio Ghibli library is available on DVD or Blu-ray right now — like this one.