A day after they stunned fans with the tease of a collaboration, Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli revealed exactly what they made together — and you won’t have to wait long to see it.

The team-up between the home of Star Wars and the iconic Japanese animation studio has resulted in an animated short titled “Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies.” The short will debut on Disney+ tomorrow, as part of the celebration of the streaming service’s third anniversary.

The press release didn’t explain what the short is about but it did specify that “the hand-drawn, animated short is directed by Katsuya Kondo with music by Ludwig Göransson.” Kondo worked as an animation director on films like Kiki’s Delivery Service, Ponyo, and From Up on Poppy Hill, and contributed as an animator to Howl’s Moving Castle, The Secret World of Arrietty, and many more.

Here is the full poster for the short film:

When Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019, The Mandalorian was its signature series — and a big part of its early appeal was the unexpected debut of Baby Yoda — AKA Grogu — who turned out to be one of only two full-time characters on the series. (Pedro Pascal’s Mando was the other.) So if you are doing something to celebrate the service and the show, doing something with Baby Yoda makes a lot of sense.

If you want to watch other Studio Ghibli movies, though, they are not on Disney+. The company’s catalog exclusively streams in the United States on HBO Max. The studio’s hub on that service currently offers 24 movies for streaming, including such masterpieces as My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and The Wind Rises.

