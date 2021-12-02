Meet the New Jack Reacher In First Trailer for New Series

Lee Child always described his popular literary hero Jack Reacher — who has appeared in dozens of Child’s novels — as an enormous man. He’s supposedly something like six and a half feet tall and well over 200 pounds; one book describes him having “a six-pack like a cobbled city street, a chest like a suit of NFL armor, biceps like basketballs, and subcutaneous fat like a Kleenex tissue.” So naturally when they made a movie about him he was played by the biggest and most physically imposing of actors... Tom Cruise.

Cruise made a pretty good Jack Reacher in two movies, even if he didn’t quite match the physical description of the guy from the popular series of books about a former military investigator wandering the country, righting wrongs wherever he finds them. But now there’s a Jack Reacher TV series — simply titled Reacher — and its star, Alan Ritchson from Titans, is definitely more what Child had in mind when he first conceived the character. You can see him towering over pretty much every other character in the show in the series’ first trailer below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis. The first season is based on Child’s first Reacher novel, Killing Floor:

Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.

Reacher premieres on Prime Video on February 4, 2022. All eight episodes of the first season will be available on that day.

