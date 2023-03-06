Russo Brothers’ Spy Series ‘Citadel’ Unveiled By Amazon

Prime Video has released a trailer for Citadel, an ambitious new spy series executive produced by the Russo brothers. Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh created the show. What makes Citadel so interesting is the format. To talk about that, we have to discuss the plot a bit. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play Nadia Sinh and Mason Cane, ex-agents belonging to an organization called Citadel.

The folks at Citadel were betrayed by one of their own, who started a rival organization called Manticore. Both agencies function outside of any world government, essentially existing as spies for hire. Nadia Sinh and Mason Cane have both forgotten large parts of their past until Cane's memories begin to return to him. He quickly realizes who he used to be, and finds Sinh to unlock more of his past life.

The structure of the show's plot itself allows for greater freedom of movement in regard to formatting. It means that the show can exist non-linearly, switching from Sinh and Crane's past to their present day. They're also taking it a step further. There are already adaptations in the works for Italian, Indian, and Mexican versions of Citadel. Each of these will be its own unique story with its own unique scenario, and they'll work together to create a deep shared universe that can be enjoyed by everyone.

READ MORE: The Russos Aren’t Working at Marvel Again Anytime Soon

Watch the first trailer for the series below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Citadel premieres on Prime Video on April 28.

The 10 Most Ridiculous Tropes In Action Movies Good luck finding an action movie that doesn't have at least a few of these stereotypes.