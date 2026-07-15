Great new movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit play from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch Kane Parsons’ viral horror movie Backrooms. Plus, check out Heartstopper Forever, a rom-com that serves as the finale to the cult Netflix series, as well as a German drama inspired by a thrilling true story.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Backrooms

In Backrooms, when a furniture store owner suddenly goes missing in the early 1990s, his therapist stumbles upon an endless dimension of unsettling liminal spaces while searching for him.

The horror movie became available to watch at home via VOD on July 14.

Where to watch Backrooms: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Heartstopper Forever

In Heartstopper Forever, which acts as the series finale for the show, teenagers Nick and Charlie navigate new challenges in their relationship as Nick prepares to leave for university and Charlie takes on new responsibilities at school.

The rom-com will begin streaming on July 17.

Where to watch Heartstopper Forever: Netflix.

READ MORE: The Conjuring Set for Prequel Film

23,000 Lives

Based on an inspiring true story, 23,000 Lives tells the story of a group of young people in Germany who crowdfunded a ship to rescue refugees (23,000 of them, hence the title) in the Mediterranean.

The drama will begin streaming on July 17.

Where to watch 23,000 Lives: Netflix.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland

In this Descendants installment, Red, the Queen of Hearts’ daughter, and Chloe, Cinderella’s daughter, must battle Maddox, son of the Mad Hatter, to save Wonderland after inadvertently creating a destructive new timeline.

The fantasy adventure will begin streaming on July 17.

Where to watch Descendants: Wicked Wonderland: Disney+.

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