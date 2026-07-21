Ryan Reynolds says while it’s coming “eventually” there will be another Deadpool movie.

I mean, duh.

Reynolds confirmed the shocking development that after Deadpool & Wolverine grossed $1.33 billion worldwide, Marvel is interested in making another film starring the X-Men’s most wise-crackingest member. (Given whatever profit participation deal Reynolds has with Marvel, I would assume he is quite interested as well.)

Here is what Reynolds said about what would be the fourth Deadpool film if and when it happens:

“There’s a few really deep cuts that I think are missing behind the movies. I think there’s a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics. There’s certainly some stuff that ... Gerry Duggan, who was a friend, was an incredible comic writer. There’s stuff upcoming. There’s eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It’s going to be great.”

You can see Reynolds discussing the possibility of a fourth Deadpool in the video below:

READ MORE: The Worst X-Men Movie Moments Ever

The last time Reynolds discussed the possibility of another Deadpool movie seriously, it was in the context of arguing that Deadpool works best in conflict with other characters — a la Deadpool & Wolverine, where he sparred with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine — rather than as the central figure of a movie.

“I have some stuff kind of written, but I don’t think I am ever going to center him again,” he said at that time. “He is a supporting character. He is a guy who is great in a group.”

This is all speculation on my part, but here is what I think Reynolds is telegraphing: After Avengers: Secret Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be very X-Men focused. While Deadpool has never really been one of the core team’s big characters — he’s more of an X-Force guy for the most part — if Reynolds is interested in playing Deadpool as a guy in a group, Marvel is going to oblige, whether that is in an X-Men movie or an X-Force movie or something similar. It’s just a matter of when, not a matter of if.

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