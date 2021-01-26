Everything New on Amazon Prime in February

What’s better than a “mind-bending love story” for Valentine’s Day? If that’s what you’re looking for, check out Bliss, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 5. The film stars Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek in a story about a divorcee who meets a mysterious woman who tries to convince him “the polluted, broken world around them is just a computer simulation.” (On second thought, maybe this isn’t the best Valentine’s Day movie, unless you’re dating a Matrix fan.)

Also coming to Prime Video in February: Another original movie, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things with Kyle Allen and Kathryn Newton, new episodes of the animated Clifford the Big Red Dog, and the original series Tell Me Your Secrets, a thriller about “a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past.” On the library side of things, there’s There’s Something About Mary, Dazed and Confused, and Catfish. Plus, ahead of next month’s debut of the long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America, the original Coming to America is available as well.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in February:

February 1

Movies

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

Series

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

Amazon Prime

February 5

Movies

*Bliss - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

February 12

Movies

*Map Of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

*Clifford - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

February 16

Movies

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)

Paramount/Sega

February 18

Movies

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

February 19

Series

*The Boarding School: Las Cumbres - Amazon Exclusive: Season 1

February 26

Movies

The Informer (2020)

Series

*Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers - IMDb TV Original