Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021
Bosch says good bye to Amazon Prime Video this June, when the long-running cop series premieres its seventh and final season. (A spinoff series will air on IMDb TV.) Prime Video will also have a new season of The Family Man, and a new season of Flack starring Anna Paquin. Plus, right at the end of May, several collections of Borat 2 deleted scenes will be released to Prime Video as Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine.
If you want older titles, Prime will also be the place to watch Adaptation, Fight Club, and Step Brothers. Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Prime Video in June:
June 1
Movies
50/50 (2011)
Adaptation (2002)
Ali (2001)
Alive (1993)
An American Werewolf In London (1981)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Chicken Run (2000)
Colombiana (2011)
Courageous (2011)
Dear John (2010)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
I Spy (2002)
Little Man (2006)
Mo' Money (1992)
Rent (2005)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Signs (2002)
Spring Break (1983)
Step Brothers (2008)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Take Shelter (2011)
Takers (2010)
Testament Of Youth (2015)
The Fisher King (1991)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Wrestler (2009)
This Means War (2012)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2015)
We Own The Night (2007)
Series
American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)
Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)
Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)
Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)
Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)
Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)
Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)
June 4
Series
Dom - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
The Family Man - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
Britannia: Season 2
June 9
Series
Billions: Season 4
June 11
Movies
Pinocchio (2020)
Series
Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
June 18
Series
Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
June 25
Series
Bosch - Amazon Original Series: Season 7
September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
IMDb TV New in June
June 1
Series
Secrets and Lies S1-2
Movies
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
Accepted
Addicted
Adrift
Alamo, The
Aliens
All The Money In The World
Annie (2014)
Big Lebowski, The
Birdman
Black Swan (2010)
Burlesque
Child 44
Crimes Of Fashion (Aka: Boss Girl)
Deep, The
Escape Plan
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
Fallen
Fan Girl
Fantastic Woman, A
Fourth Kind, The
Free Birds
Fried Green Tomatoes
Grandma (2015)
Guest, The
Gulliver's Travels (2010)
Hellboy Ii: The Golden Army
Hunted, The
Legend Of Kung Fu Rabbit
Lego: The Adventures Of Clutch Powers
Lost In Translation
Love & Other Drugs
Lovestruck: The Musical
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Monster High: Fright On!
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Monster High: Ghouls Rule
Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
Monster High: Haunted
Monster High: Scaris City Of Frights
Monster High: Welcome To Monster High
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love
My Fake Fiance
My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
Opposite Of Sex, The
Orlando
Pain & Gain
Revenge Of The Bridesmaids
Risen
Rock Dog
Saint Laurent (Spc)
Saving Face (2004)
Secret Of My Success, The
Sideways
St. Vincent
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Unborn, The
Water For Elephants
When In Rome
You, Me And Dupree
June 15
Series
Rel-S1
June 16
Movies
In Bruges
Paddington