Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2019
Here’s what you need to know to make the most of your Amazon Prime subscription in November: Adam Driver stars in The Report, one of the fall’s most acclaimed movies, which will debut on streaming at the end of the month, two weeks after its theatrical debut. There’s also the Sundance prize-winning documentary One Child Nation, and new seasons of Jack Ryan and The Man in the High Castle. And if you want to watch Bad Santa this holiday season, you can do that too.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Amazon in November 2019:
November 1
Movies
A View To A Kill (1985)
Bad Santa (2003)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Chinatown (1974)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Die Another Day (2002)
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Dr. No (1962)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask (1972)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Fire with Fire (2012)
Flashdance (1983)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Freelancers (2012)
From Russia With Love (1963)
Gloria (English Subtitled) (2014)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1964)
Kingpin (1996)
Licence To Kill (1989)
Light Sleeper (1992)
Live And Let Die (1973)
Moonraker (1979)
Never Say Never Again (1983)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
Overlord (2018)
Reds (1981)
Save the Last Dance 2 (2006)
Soapdish (1991)
Summer's Moon (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)
The Firm (1993)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
The Ring (2002)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The World Is Not Enough (1999)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Training Day (2001)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2012)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
Series
*Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 2 – Amazon Original series
Special
*L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie (2019) – Amazon Original kids special
November 6
Movies
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
November 7
Sports
Thursday Night Football: Chargers @ Raiders (NFL)
November 8
Movies
*One Child Nation (2019) – Amazon Original movie
November 13
Movies
Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)
Romans (2017)
November 14
Movies
Instant Family (2018)
The Souvenir (2019)
Sports
Thursday Night Football: Steelers @ Browns (NFL)
November 15
Movies
Creed 2 (2018)
Series
*The Man in the High Castle: Season 4 – Amazon Original series
November 19
Movies
Bottom of the 9th (2019)
November 20
Movies
The Fanatic (2019)
November 21
Sports
Thursday Night Football: Colts @ Texans (NFL)
November 22
Series
*Costume Quest: Christmas Special – Amazon Original series
November 29
Movies
*The Report (2019) – Amazon Original movie
November 30
Movies
Low Tide (2019)
