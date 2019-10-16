Here’s what you need to know to make the most of your Amazon Prime subscription in November: Adam Driver stars in The Report, one of the fall’s most acclaimed movies, which will debut on streaming at the end of the month, two weeks after its theatrical debut. There’s also the Sundance prize-winning documentary One Child Nation, and new seasons of Jack Ryan and The Man in the High Castle. And if you want to watch Bad Santa this holiday season, you can do that too.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Amazon in November 2019:

November 1

Movies

A View To A Kill (1985)

Bad Santa (2003)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Chinatown (1974)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. No (1962)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask (1972)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Flashdance (1983)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Freelancers (2012)

From Russia With Love (1963)

Gloria (English Subtitled) (2014)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Kingpin (1996)

Licence To Kill (1989)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Live And Let Die (1973)

Moonraker (1979)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Overlord (2018)

Reds (1981)

Save the Last Dance 2 (2006)

Soapdish (1991)

Summer's Moon (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)

The Firm (1993)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Ring (2002)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Training Day (2001)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2012)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Series

*Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 2 – Amazon Original series

Special

*L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie (2019) – Amazon Original kids special

November 6

Movies

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

November 7

Sports

Thursday Night Football: Chargers @ Raiders (NFL)

November 8

Movies

*One Child Nation (2019) – Amazon Original movie

November 13

Movies

Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)

Romans (2017)

November 14

Movies

Instant Family (2018)

The Souvenir (2019)

Sports

Thursday Night Football: Steelers @ Browns (NFL)

November 15

Movies

Creed 2 (2018)

Series

*The Man in the High Castle: Season 4 – Amazon Original series

November 19

Movies

Bottom of the 9th (2019)

November 20

Movies

The Fanatic (2019)

November 21

Sports

Thursday Night Football: Colts @ Texans (NFL)

November 22

Series

*Costume Quest: Christmas Special – Amazon Original series

November 29

Movies

*The Report (2019) – Amazon Original movie

November 30

Movies

Low Tide (2019)