‘The Rings Of Power’ Reviews Hail an Epic Return To Middle-Earth

Amazon Prime’s The Rings Of Power is perhaps one of the longest-awaited fantasy offerings to hit screens of any kind in a long time. The production was arduous and costly, but much like the walk from the Shire to Mordor, it was worth it. As of now only two episodes of the show have been seen by critics, but so far, their reviews are very positive, citing only minor issues.

The size and scope of the scenery on display alone is enough to turn even the most miserly fantasy fan's head. The environments are lush and beautifully curated, and the acting is good enough. The only major complaint that early Rings of Power reviews have had is that not a whole lot happens in the first episodes. The action doesn't really rush itself. But... that’s kind of how The Lord Of The Rings has worked in the past. Let’s just hope the action begins to pick up in the coming episodes.

Here are a number of blurbs from Twitter, explaining how people feel about the series just a little better.

The Rings Of Power will be released an episode at a time for the next 6 weeks, with Amazon having committed to several more seasons in the future.

The Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time (Domestic) Here are the top ten top-grossing movies in the United States in the entire history of movies.