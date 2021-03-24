Everything New on Netflix in April 2021

Yes, that is Idris Elba looking extremely handsome in a cowboy hat; he’s the star of Concrete Cowboy, premiering in April on Netflix. Elba plays a man who “finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner city cowboys.” But if concrete cowboys aren’t your thing, there’s also Thunder Force, a superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, or The Mitchells vs. the Machines, the latest animated adventure from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. There aren’t a ton of new library titles this month, but you can watch The Master, Crimson Peak, and The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in April: (Also we promise all the April 1 listings are legitimate. No April fooling allowed in Netflix listings.)

Avail. 4/1/21

Magical Andes: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Crossing and uniting seven countries in South America, the Andes always have another landscape, adventure and story to tell. Discover them all.

Prank Encounters: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Host Gaten Matarazzo pulls the strings on a new season of elaborate pranks involving everything from haunted mansions to ancient burial grounds. Yikes!

Tersanjung the Movie -- NETFLIX FILM

After growing up in a tumultuous household, Yura finds herself in a love triangle with two close friends as she faces a personal and financial crisis.

Worn Stories -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this funny, heartfelt and moving docuseries, real people unpack the fascinating and quirky stories around their most meaningful pieces of clothing.

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

Avail. 4/2/21

Concrete Cowboy -- NETFLIX FILM

While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture.

Just Say Yes -- NETFLIX FILM

Incurable romantic Lotte finds her life upended when her plans for a picture-perfect wedding unravel — just as her self-absorbed sister gets engaged.

Madame Claude -- NETFLIX FILM

In 1960s Paris, Madame Claude’s influence extends beyond the world of sex work - until an affluent young woman threatens to change everything.

The Serpent -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the 1970s, merciless killer Charles Sobhraj preys on travelers exploring the "hippie trail" of South Asia. Based on shocking true events.

Sky High -- NETFLIX FILM

After falling for Estrella, Ángel, a mechanic from the Madrid suburbs, dives into a world of heists and becomes the target of a relentless detective.

Avail. 4/3/21

Escape from Planet Earth

Avail. 4/4/21

What Lies Below

Avail. 4/5/21

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The McKellans may be tight on funds, but the family's never lacking in love as they power through heartache, loss and adversity of all kinds this season.

Avail. 4/6/21

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Help Jack and his monster-battling friends make choices to stay alive — and have some fun — in this interactive "Last Kids on Earth" adventure!

Avail. 4/7/21

The Big Day: Collection 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Time-honored customs marry with contemporary values — and of course, couture outfits — in this celebration of six more larger-than-life Indian weddings.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

Snabba Cash -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a charming gang enforcer and a troubled teen collide amidst a desperate — and sinister — pursuit of wealth.

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.

The Wedding Coach -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bridesmaids and in-laws and mason jars, oh my! Weddings are a beautiful cause for celebration, but planning one is far from a party. After barely making it down the aisle of her own wedding, comedian Jamie Lee is on a hilarious, heartwarming mission to help six engaged couples overcome the stressful real-life challenges that pop up before and on The Big Day.

Avail. 4/8/21

The Way of the Househusband -- NETFLIX ANIME

After disappearing from the underworld, the legendary yakuza Tatsu, "the Immortal Dragon," resurfaces — as a fiercely devoted stay-at-home husband.

Avail. 4/9/21

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? -- NETFLIX FILM

Rebellious, irreverent wunderkind Gülseren navigates loneliness, love and loss against the current of political turmoil and social change.

Night in Paradise -- NETFLIX FILM

Hiding out in Jeju Island following a brutal tragedy, a wronged mobster with a target on his back connects with a woman who has her own demons.

Thunder Force -- NETFLIX FILM

Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.

Avail. 4/10/21

The Stand-In

Avail. 4/11/21

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

Avail. 4/12/21

New Gods: Nezha Reborn -- NETFLIX FILM

While living as an ordinary deliveryman and motor racing fan, Ne Zha encounters old nemeses and must rediscover his powers to protect his loved ones.

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

Avail. 4/13/21

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The strong and fast Mighty Express trains are always ready to save the day with more heroic rescues and thrilling stunts throughout Tracksville!

My Love: Six Stories of True Love -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Six longtime couples in different parts of the world share their decades-long love in these tender portraits filmed over the course of one year.

Avail. 4/14/21

The Circle: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ready for more strategic shenanigans? A new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish connect and compete for a major cash prize.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brian Dixon knows how important family is. When his teenage daughter comes to live with him, he enlists the help of his Pops, sister, and best friend to tackle teenage boys, TikTok, and the family business.

Law School -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When a grim incident occurs at their prestigious school, justice through law is put to a test by a tough law professor and his ambitious students.

The Soul -- NETFLIX FILM

While investigating the death of a businessman, a prosecutor and his wife uncover occult secrets as they face their own life-and-death dilemma.

Why Did You Kill Me? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The line between justice and revenge blurs when a devastated family uses social media to track down the people who killed 24-year-old Crystal Theobald.

Avail. 4/15/21

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die -- NETFLIX FILM

Rei helps the woman she’s been in love with for years escape her abusive husband. While on the run, their feelings for each other catch fire.

Avail. 4/16/21

Arlo the Alligator Boy -- NETFLIX FAMILY

To find the father he never knew, optimistic Arlo leaves his swampy Southern home for New York City, making friends and dodging trappers along the way.

Ajeeb Daastaans -- NETFLIX FILM

Four shorts explore the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering under fractured relationships.

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When the Spy Racers are framed for a crime they didn't commit, they flee to Mexico to clear their name and uncover a new evil scheme.

Into the Beat -- NETFLIX FILM

A teen ballerina discovers hip-hop by chance and is faced with an impossible choice: Does she follow her parents’ footsteps... or her newfound passion?

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Three best friends negotiate work, fun, identity politics, hookups and wild nights out in this razor-sharp satire of millennial life in Melbourne.

The Zookeeper's Wife

Avail. 4/18/21

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As his career skyrockets, Luis Miguel struggles with his family life amidst a string of betrayals, heartbreaking revelations and a crushing loss.

Avail. 4/19/21

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

Avail. 4/20/21

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When a koala needs help, Izzy Bee and her family are there — and with Australia's extreme fires taking a toll, their care is needed now more than ever!

Avail. 4/21/21

Zero -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A shy teen with the extraordinary power to turn invisible joins the fight to defend his neighborhood despite wanting to escape to pursue his dream.

Avail. 4/22/21

Life in Color with David Attenborough -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Premiering this Earth Day, in a stunning new three-part series, David Attenborough travels the world from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the snowy Scottish Highlands to reveal the extraordinary and never-before-seen ways animals use color. Using revolutionary camera technology created specifically for this series, viewers will experience how colors invisible to the human eye play a vital role in animal interactions. From the seemingly magical ultraviolet signals on a butterfly’s wings to the surprising yet crucial purpose behind a Bengal tiger’s stripes, a hidden world of color is waiting to be discovered.

Stowaway -- NETFLIX FILM

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

Avail. 4/23/21

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.

Tell Me When -- NETFLIX FILM

Workaholic Will puts his humdrum life in LA on hold to fulfill his grandpa's last wish: visiting Mexico City's most iconic sights and falling in love.

Avail. 4/27/21

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fatma (35), an ordinary cleaning lady, commits an unexpected murder while searching for her missing husband, Zafer, who was just released from jail. Zafer’s dodgy underground associates soon find out what she did, and the only way for her to survive in this man’s world is to continue killing. She gets away with it too - since no one takes her to be more than an ordinary cleaner, she becomes an invisible killer.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Whether helping out his friends or making new ones with sister Chrissy, Cory is always on the move and ready for any adventure that comes his way!

Avail. 4/28/21

Sexify -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While working to create a sex app, a young woman and her friends set out to explore the world of intimacy and learn about themselves in the process.

Headspace Guide to Sleep -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Learn all about sleep, your relationship with it, and how to build healthy habits for a more restful night in Headspace Guide to Sleep. Over the course of seven animated episodes, Headspace Director of Meditation and Mindfulness teacher, Eve Lewis Prieto, reveals the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provides tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had. Each fifteen minute episode explores a different aspect of our relationship with sleep—such as insomnia, stress, our phones, and even sleeping pills—followed by a guided wind down designed to help you on your journey to a better sleep.

Avail. 4/29/21

Things Heard & Seen -- NETFLIX FILM

A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.

Yasuke -- NETFLIX ANIME

He came from Africa and fought alongside a mighty feudal lord in brutal 16th century Japan. They called him the Black Samurai, and he became a legend.

Avail. 4/30/21

The Innocent -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right?

Pet Stars -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Follow talent management company Pets on Q as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media in this reality series.

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Morales and the Orduz families are in a sticky situation under the same roof. But Captain González is on to them, no matter where they hide.

