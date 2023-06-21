Everything New on Netflix in July 2023

In July of 2023, you can celebrate your independence from friends, loved ones, or social responsibilities by just staying at home and watching Netflix from your couch for the entire month. It’s maybe not the most sensible life plan, but it’s definitely possible; there are new movies and shows almost every single day of the month.

The highlights include They Cloned Tyrone, the new sci-fi comedy starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, as well as more episodes of Henry Cavill’s final season of The Witcher. For library titles you can rewatch the entire The Karate Kid franchise (minus The Next Karate Kid, sorry Hilary Swank fans) and the entire Rush Hour trilogy (sorry Hilary Swank fans, she’s not in those either).

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in July 2023:

Avail. 7/1/23

THE DAYS -- NETFLIX SERIES

Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

Avail. 7/3/23

Little Angel: Volume 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

UNKNOWN is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.

Avail. 7/4/23

The King Who Never Was -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This docuseries sheds light on the killing of a German teenager in '78 through the accounts of his sister and the royal family involved in the case.

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Tom Segura returns to Netflix with his fifth comedy special, Sledgehammer. Performing to an energized sold out crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, Tom explores his ”admiration” for Brad Pitt, what it’s like raising two sons, and the lessons learned from sharing his gummies with his mother. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer premieres globally on July 4th only on Netflix.

Avail. 7/5/23

Back to 15: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this new season, Joel and Anita's futures are accidentally intertwined — so an elaborate new plan to get everything back to normal is in order.

My Happy Marriage -- NETFLIX ANIME

Miyo’s abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.

WHAM! -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons.

Avail. 7/6/23

Deep Fake Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

Five couples put their trust to the test in this steamy reality series, where deepfake technology blurs the line of truth and lies in a cash prize game.

Gold Brick -- NETFLIX FILM

Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer's nose.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With his firm in high demand and the team busier than ever, Mickey gets entangled with a woman who soon becomes a client when she's charged with murder.

Wake Up, Carlo! -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Carlo is a wacky, fun-loving boy with a passion for cookies and adventure. But after he falls into a magically deep sleep, things will never be the same!

Avail. 7/7/23

Fatal Seduction -- NETFLIX SERIES

A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.

Hack My Home -- NETFLIX SERIES

A team of four design wizards dreams up space-maximizing solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families' homes in inventive ways.

The Out-Laws -- NETFLIX FILM

Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Seasons -- NETFLIX FILM

After a string of failed relationships, two best friends make a deal to take risks and look for love again — but they might just find it in each other.

Avail. 7/10/23

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The 'Bots are back to answer more curious questions from kids like you, like how do bubbles form? Why does the moon change shape? And how is glass made?

Unknown: Killer Robots -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/11/23

Nineteen to Twenty -- NETFLIX SERIES

A group of young adults share their last week of teens and first week of twenties together — experiencing freedom and all the "firsts" of adulthood.

Avail. 7/12/23

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar -- NETFLIX FILM

When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic's secrets.

Quarterback -- NETFLIX SERIES

Go inside the huddle and into the homes of three NFL quarterbacks in this candid docuseries tracing their 2022-23 season.

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 -- NETFLIX ANIME

With some shocking wins, humanity has defied the expectation of the gods. But will they survive the upcoming rounds against some heavy-hitting deities?

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this adrenaline-soaked series, six teams of culinary artists blend innovation and tradition to create edible marvels. Who will bake their way to the top?

Avail. 7/13/23

Burn the House Down -- NETFLIX SERIES

To uncover the truth about the fire that ruined her family 13 years ago, Anzu goes undercover as a housekeeper for the icy mistress of the Mitarai home.

Devil’s Advocate -- NETFLIX SERIES

In Kuwait City, a determined defense lawyer defies popular sentiment and takes on a polarizing client: a footballer accused of murdering his wife.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

With the help of his ragtag group of Shatterverse allies, Sonic battles the Chaos Council for control of the powerful Paradox Prism, one Shard at a time.

Survival of the Thickest -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms.

Avail. 7/14/23

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother's future. In 1939, Luna suffers a broken heart but finds love again with a forbidden man.

Bird Box Barcelona -- NETFLIX FILM

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

Five Star Chef -- NETFLIX SERIES

Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London's luxurious Langham Hotel.

Love Tactics 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Asli thinks marriage is a scam, and says so. But when her beau Kerem unexpectedly agrees, she goes to great lengths to manipulate him into proposing.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Another sultry but sexless retreat awaits, under Lana's watchful eye, for a group of incurably flirty singles hoping to win a massive $200,000 prize.

Avail. 7/15/23

Country Queen -- NETFLIX SERIES

A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home.

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

Avail. 7/16/23

Ride Along

Avail. 7/17/23

Unknown: Cave of Bones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/19/23

The (Almost) Legends -- NETFLIX FILM

A colorful Mexican town. Two half-brothers. Romeo and Preciado meet again to honor their dad's memory in a car rally full of adrenaline — and banda music.

The Deepest Breath -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The story of a champion freediver and expert safety diver, whose lives seemed fated to converge at the height of their careers. A look at the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.

Avail. 7/20/23

Supa Team 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In the neo-futuristic city of Lusaka, Zambia, four teenage girls join a retired secret agent on a quest to save the world as undercover superheroes.

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the aftermath of the fight at Sullivan's, the Magnolias face new struggles as heartache and family drama put their relationships to the test.

Avail. 7/21/23

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

They Cloned Tyrone -- NETFLIX FILM

An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy.

Avail. 7/24/23

Big Eyes

Dew Drop Diaries -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies-in-training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings.

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/25/23

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Mark Normand’s first one-hour Netflix special, filmed at Chicago’s famed The Vic Theatre, premieres July 25. The special covers Mark’s bold take on most things you’re not supposed to cover. As it’s appropriately titled, Mark makes insightful observations on everything from SOUP TO NUTS.

Sintonia: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a life-changing event, Nando, Rita and Doni are forced to go separate ways. Can their friendship — and relationships — survive it all?

Avail. 7/26/23

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga -- NETFLIX ANIME

They revived a human who shouldn't even exist; a prehistoric man so powerful, he once preyed on Jurassic dinosaurs — and Baki can't wait to fight him.

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

New presenter Stacey Solomon joins Liam Charles as 12 pairs of accomplished pastry chefs from around the UK whip up sweet creations for expert judges.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 1, 2000. British 21-year-old Lucie Blackman goes missing in Tokyo, sparking an international investigation — and a years-long quest for justice.

Avail. 7/27/23

Happiness For Beginners -- NETFLIX FILM

Helen has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the "Adventure of a Lifetime" with the hope of learning how to live — and love — again.

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Between 1998 and 2005, nearly 50 elderly women were killed in Mexico City, triggering the hunt for — and capture — of a most unlikely suspect.

Paradise -- NETFLIX FILM

After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back.

Today We’ll Talk About That Day -- NETFLIX FILM

The lives of Narendra and Ajeng intersect for the first time as past and present come together in this prequel to "One Day We'll Talk About Today."

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Destiny brought them together. Dangerous forces are trying to tear them apart. Geralt and Yennefer fight to keep Ciri safe as war brews on the Continent.

Avail. 7/28/23

A Perfect Story -- NETFLIX SERIES

When Margot flees her own wedding, she is left feeling adrift. Little does she know, it is David and his delightful chaos who can help her find her way.

Captain Fall -- NETFLIX SERIES

A wet-behind-the-ears, yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who’s using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them.

D.P.: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a shocking tragedy turns their lives upside down, Jun-ho and Ho-yeol return to capture more military deserters — only to face unexpected danger.

Hidden Strike

How to Become a Cult Leader -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disguised as a guidebook for capturing a devoted cult following, this docuseries takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the rise of six famed flock leaders.

Love, Sex and 30 Candles -- NETFLIX FILM

Through a year of 30th birthdays, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak and a shocking pregnancy that threatens to tear them apart.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY

An ordinary teen moves to Paris, becomes a powerful superhero and must join forces with her polar opposite to save the city from a scheming villain.

The Tailor: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Peyami faces new challenges as his friendship with Dimitri is tested, Esvet spends more time at the house with Mustafa — and a new woman enters his life.

What If -- NETFLIX FILM

When a pair of newlywed musicians get trapped in a storm on their island honeymoon, they must face difficult truths that could tear their marriage apart.

Avail. 7/29/23

The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Armed with new powers and fresh recruits, the Counters continue their battle against evil demons who feed on humans.

Avail. 7/31/23

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Dark Rebel Army continues to terrorize the land in their ruthless mission to unlock the final seal. But an evolved Yoko leads the forces of good.

