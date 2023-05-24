Just like in theaters, summer time means big movies on Netflix. In June, the streaming service releases a sequel to one of its biggest movies ever: The action thriller Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. The sequel, Extraction 2, sees Hemsworth reprising his role as mercenary Tyler Rake in another spectacle full of complex action sequences.

If you’re looking for something beyond big-budget thrills, Netflix has dozens of other new options for you in June as well. There are new documentaries about Arnold Schwarzenegger and the TV series American Gladiators, a new season of the hilarious baking competition show Is It Cake?, and a new King Kong animated series called Skull Island. Plus, The Witcher returns to Netflix with part one of its third season.

Here’s everything new on Netflix in June 2023:

Avail. 6/1/23

THE DAYS -- NETFLIX SERIES

Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

A Beautiful Life -- NETFLIX FILM

When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he's ready to open himself up to stardom — and love.

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Two teenagers from different worlds use their newly discovered Ninja powers to defend dragons from villains who want to use their life-force for evil.

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Columbia Columbia loading...

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf's Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We're the Millers

Avail. 6/2/23

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfill their Callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits.

Missed Connections -- NETFLIX FILM

After an unforgettable encounter, a hopeless romantic turns to an app to seek out a man she just met — but is he really what she’s looking for?

Rich in Love 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

When Paula leaves Rio de Janeiro to resume her work as a volunteer doctor in the Amazon, Teto hatches an impulsive plan to follow her — and chaos ensues.

Scoop -- NETFLIX SERIES

The shocking murder of a journalist thrusts a leading crime reporter into a nexus of police, media and the Mumbai underworld as she fights for justice.

Valeria: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

New love triangles. New life stages. Birthdays welcoming a new decade. The same four friends to navigate through it all together.

Avail. 6/5/23

Barracuda Queens -- NETFLIX SERIES

When they fall deep into debt, a group of young women in an affluent Stockholm suburb turns to robbing their neighbors' houses. Inspired by true events.

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

Avail. 6/6/23

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The evil Opaline is on a mission to steal the ponies' Cutie Marks and become the most powerful Alicorn — unless the Mane 5 can stop her in time!

Avail. 6/7/23

Arnold -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This three part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Can true love flourish inside the pods? Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo guide a new batch of Brazilian singles through their search to find the one.

Avail. 6/8/23

Never Have I Ever: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises and crushes that won't fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future?

Tour de France: Unchained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Through tears and triumph, this series follows several cycling teams as they compete in the 2022 installment of the world's most grueling bike race.

Avail. 6/9/23

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds -- NETFLIX SERIES

Three friends working for a benevolent moneylender band together to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Human Resources: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

From one-night stands to office romances, the creatures working at Human Resources have their hands — and claws — full with a new batch of humans.

The Playing Card Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A playing card left at a murder scene connects a string of killings in this docuseries tracking a notorious serial killer who terrorized Spain in 2003.

Tex Mex Motors -- NETFLIX SERIES

Junkers turn into jewels when they're in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso for radical restorations in this lively series.

This World Can't Tear Me Down -- NETFLIX SERIES

When an old friend returns to the neighborhood, Zerocalcare wants to help him find his place back in the world. But what's the right thing to do?

The Wonder Weeks -- NETFLIX FILM

Three modern couples juggle relationships and demanding careers while navigating the unpredictable terrain of parenthood.

You Do You (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Merve chose the bohemian life, but it didn't choose her back. Faced with eviction, she starts a new job — and stumbles into a spicy setup with her boss.

Dunkirk Warner Bros. loading...

Avail. 6/12/23

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 6/13/23

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact -- NETFLIX COMEDY

In Amy Schumer's newest comedy special Emergency Contact, she delivers another hilariously relatable and uncensored commentary about her life.

Avail. 6/14/23

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the Emmy Award-winning team behind Planet Earth and Our Planet comes Our Planet II. At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography, Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world.

The Surrogacy -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a woman of humble origins is coerced into surrogacy, she becomes entangled with an affluent family who will protect their reputation at all costs.

Avail. 6/15/23

Cold Case Files: Season 2

Avail. 6/16/23

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King -- NETFLIX ANIME

As a lionhearted boy who can’t wield magic strives for the title of Wizard King, four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom.

EXTRACTION 2 Netflix loading...

Extraction 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.

Avail. 6/17/23

Grey's Anatomy Season 19

King the Land -- NETFLIX SERIES

Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who's known for her irresistible smile — which he cannot stand.

See You in My 19th Life -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ban Ji-eum can endlessly reincarnate. But when her 18th life gets cut short, she dedicates the next one to finding her now grown-up childhood love.

Suits: Seasons 1-8

Avail. 6/19/23

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Curious little Kelp's been living his whole life as a narwhal... until he finds out he's actually a unicorn. Now he's got two worlds to explore!

Take Care of Maya -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children’s healthcare forever.

Avail. 6/20/23

85 South: Ghetto Legends -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedy trio DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean make their Netflix comedy debut in 85 South: Ghetto Legends. Staying true to their roots, this freestyle comedy event leaves nothing and no one off limits.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Avail. 6/21/23

Break Point: Part 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The most promising players in tennis see dreams realized and hopes dashed as the second half of the 2022 season takes them from Wimbledon to the US Open.

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

Avail. 6/22/23

Devil's Advocate -- NETFLIX SERIES

In Kuwait City, a determined defense lawyer defies popular sentiment and takes on a polarizing client: a footballer accused of murdering his wife.

Glamorous -- NETFLIX SERIES

Marco Mejia, a young gender-nonconforming twentysomething, seems to be stuck in place until landing a job working for a former supermodel-turned-cosmetics mogul. Can Marco navigate a cutthroat new workplace and messy dating scene?

Let's Get Divorced -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a seemingly happy supercouple decides to divorce, things quickly get complicated in this romantic comedy series.

Skull Island -- NETFLIX SERIES

Shipwrecked in the South Pacific, a group of explorers encounter a menagerie of fearsome creatures — including the giant ape who rules the island: Kong.

Sleeping Dog -- NETFLIX SERIES

A former detective now living on the streets searches for the truth after a new death raises unnerving doubts about a supposedly settled murder case.

Avail. 6/23/23

Catching Killers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Real-life investigators recount stories of cold-blooded killers, the desperate efforts to stop them and the brave people who brought them to justice.

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold -- NETFLIX FILM

When a jaded undercover cop is tasked with unraveling a historic gold heist in Johannesburg, he’s pushed to choose between his conscience and the law.

King of Clones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From groundbreaking human cloning research to a scandalous downfall, this documentary tells the captivating story of Korea's most notorious scientist.

Make Me Believe -- NETFLIX FILM

A pair of meddling grannies dupe their grandchildren into a meet-cute that rekindles childhood crushes — and past quibbles.

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find Netflix loading...

The Perfect Find -- NETFLIX FILM

After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s (Gabrielle Union) fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker (Keith Powers) — who happens to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she'll risk it all on a secret romance.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

While Ash competes in the Masters Eight Tournament, Goh searches for Mew in faraway lands. Two best friends, one ultimate goal: to be the very best!

Through My Window: Across the Sea -- NETFLIX FILM

After a year apart, Raquel and Ares reunite for a steamy beach trip. Faced with friendly flirtations and new insecurities, can their love conquer all?

Avail. 6/26/23

The Imitation Game

Avail. 6/28/23

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A glittery nightclub in 1920s Berlin becomes a haven for the queer community in this documentary exploring the freedoms lost amid Hitler’s rise to power.

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators chronicles the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and gripping behind-the-scenes stories of one of the biggest spectacles on television during the height of the '90s. Told first hand from the stars who lived through it, this five part series reveals untold stories of the iconic American Gladiators’ triumph, turmoil, and ultimate price of fame.

Run Rabbit Run -- NETFLIX FILM

A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter's claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family's painful past.

Avail. 6/29/23

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers -- NETFLIX ANIME

In an alternate history where the male population is nearly decimated, eligible men serve as concubines to the woman shogun inside the walls of the Ooku. Based on the acclaimed manga series.

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Emmy-nominated fantasy drama returns for a new season.

Avail. 6/30/23

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?! -- NETFLIX SERIES

Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you? You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or…Is It Cake?”

NIMONA Netflix loading...

Nimona -- NETFLIX FILM

When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona — a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he's sworn to destroy.

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5