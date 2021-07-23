Everything New on Paramount Plus in August 2021
Star Trek heads back to the Lower Decks of the Cerritos in August, when the animated series returns for Season 2 on Paramount+. Paramount is also premiering one of its big summer movies on streaming the say day it hits theaters next month as well. You can watch Paw Patrol: The Movie, based on the unreasonably popular kids’ animated series, on the big screen or on Paramount+ on August 20. Plus every Thursday there are new episodes of iCarly, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked!, The Good Fight, and Why Women Kill.
If you’re looking for older stuff, you can watch Annihilation, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Escape From Alcatraz. Paramount+ also has more sports than a lot of the other streaming service, including rugby, UEFA Super Cup, golf, and an NFL Preseason game between the Dolphins and the Bengals on August 29.
Here’s the full list of what’s headed to Paramount+ in August:
July 28
Action Point
Annihilation
Baywatch
Book Club
Bumblebee
Daddy's Home
Daddy's Home 2
Downsizing
Instant Family
Interstellar
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
Mother!
Nobody's Fool
Office Christmas Party
Overlord
Star Trek Into Darkness
Suburbicon
Terminator Genisys
Transformers: Age of Extinction
World War Z
August 1
10 to Midnight
Addams Family Values
An Ideal Husband
As Good As It Gets
Bagdad Cafe
Blood Games
Blood On Satan's Claw
Christina's House
Escape From Alcatraz
EuroTrip
Face/Off
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Fish Don't Blink
Fort Yuma
French Postcards
Garbo Talks
Ghost
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Heart of Midnight
Heartbreakers
Henry V
Hondo
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Don't Touch Me!
King Arthur
Last Holiday
Mad Max
Major League
Miami Blues
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Plaza Suite
Roadhouse 66
Rudy
Runaway Bride
Shane
Some Kind Of Wonderful
Special Effects
Spellbinder
The Beast Within
The Golden Child
The Hawaiians
The Hunter
The Killing Streets
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!
The Party
The Sons of Katie Elder
Thelma & Louise
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
August 4
Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Seasons 3-4)
Geordie Shore (Seasons 1-9)
Legendary Dudas (Season 1)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12, Episode 1)
State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris
August 11
Drunk History UK (Seasons 1-3)
Geordie Shore (Seasons 15-21)
The HALO Effect (Season 1)
Nicky Deuce (Season 1)
Paw Patrol (Season 6)
Retired At 35 (Seasons 1-2)
Shimmer and Shine (Season 4)
Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnston
Welcome to the Wayne (Seasons 1-2)
August 12
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 2)
August 18
100 Things to Do Before High School (Season 1)
Abby Hatcher (Season 1)
Disasters at Sea (Season 3)
Lip Sync Battle (Seasons 1-5)
Making Tracks on Mars
Phred on Your Head (Season 1)
Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)
August 19
Jungleland
August 20
Paw Patrol: The Movie
August 25
All That (2019) (Season 1)
Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)
Love & Hip Hop (Season 9)
Parot (Season 1)
Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty (Season 1)
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 2)
Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)
The Challenge (Season 32)
Workaholics (Seasons 1-7)
August 26
Love and Monsters
Rugrats (new episodes)
August 29
Horizon Line
Return of Evil (Season 2)
August 30
Spell
