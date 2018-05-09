Han Meets Lando in New ‘Solo’ Clips

We’ve got two new Solo clips today, featuring two key scenes from the Han Solo spinoff movie. In the first, seen above, Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) meet for the very first time over a game of sabacc. In the second, seen below, Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett plays holographic chess with Chewbacca, who is not pleased with how the game goes and tries to wipe all of the pieces off the board. Unfortunately, holographic chess has holographic pieces. Can’t be wiped off, even by a Wookie.

Hm, it’s almost as if Tobias’ last line is foreshadowing a scene where Han and Chewie will anticipate his moves and outplay him.

Nah, that can’t be right. No way that will happen. Anyway, here’s the Solo official synopsis:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

It’s still so weird seeing a clean Millennium Falcon. It just doesn’t seem right. It’s like a Friends episode without Joey. Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters on May 25.