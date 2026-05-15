The Mandalorian and Grogu isn’t just the first Star Wars movie in theaters in seven years. It’s the continuation of a television series that produced three seasons on Disney+, and touched on events in several other TV series, all of which are rooted in a bunch of older movies as well.

If you have a hard time keeping track of it all, the good news is you don’t have to. That’s why we are here. Our latest Star Wars video will refresh your memory (or introduce you for the first time) to the wide and wooly world of Mando, Grogu, and all his allies and enemies. In about 15 minutes, we’ll catch you up on over 1,000 years of Star Wars history. (You’re welcome.)

Watch our full recap of The Mandalorian in Star Wars below:

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If you liked that video recapping the full history of the Mandalorian ahead of The Mandalorian and Grogu, check out more of our videos below including one on the long and complicated history of Darth Maul in Star Wars, one on the upcoming Star Wars trilogy that could save the franchise, and one on all the secrets and Easter eggs in the last The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Mandalorian and Grogu opens in theaters everywhere on May 22.