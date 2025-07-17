With AI in the news basically every day, it’s the perfect time to make a new Tron, especially one about the machine world invading the real world and ruining everything for us mortal humans. Lucky for Disney, that’s pretty much what their new Tron is all about!

Tron: Ares, the first Tron since 2010’s Tron: Legacy introduces a new protagonist, a computer program named Ares played by Jared Leto. But it also brings back the franchise’s very first star: Jeff Bridges, who has appeared as computer programmer Kevin Flynn in every single one of the Tron movies.

You can see Bridges back in action in the new Tron: Ares trailer below:

There’s a new poster for the film as well:

TRON: ARES Disney loading...

I gotta say, bringing unkillable computer programs that look like rock band frontmen ... does not seem like a great idea to me. But what do I know? Most things I read about AI and what it’s being made to do don’t sound like great ideas to me and those happen all the time. Maybe that will make Tron: Ares the most prescient sci-fi movie of 2025. Plus, the film maintains the incredible look of Tron: Legacy, with its sleek armored computer programs with their glowing energy weapons and lightcycles.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

“TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

Tron: Ares is scheduled to open in theaters on October 10.

