Tons of great new movies are streaming at home this weekend, and ScreenCrush has got your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you relax as the week comes to an end.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week Netflix released Troll 2, the sequel to their epic 2022 Norwegian monster movie. There’s also a new supernatural Spanish horror movie available on streaming, plus a Christmas movie starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Denis Leary and more.

Want even more options? Check out last week’s new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover five new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Troll 2

In the sequel to 2022’s Norwegian epic monster movie Troll, a ragtag group of scientists, political figures and military personnel reunite when a giant mountain troll reawakens while in captivity. The group are forced to uncover an ancient secret in order to save Norway as the creature goes on a rampage across the land, including terrorizing a ski resort.

Directed by Roar Uthaug, Troll 2 became available to stream exclusively on Netflix on December 1.

Where to watch Troll 2: Netflix.

Oh. What. Fun.

Michelle Pfeiffer plays Claire, a mom and wife who meticulously plans her family’s wonderful holiday celebrations in the new Christmas comedy Oh. What. Fun.. When her family members, who take her for granted, forget her at home during an outing she planned, the fed-up matriarch decides to leave home and teach her loved ones a lesson as they scramble to save Christmas and bring her home.

Directed by Michael Showalter, Oh. What. Fun. also stars Felicity Huffman, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Eva Longoria and Jason Schwartzman. The film is available to stream beginning December 3.

Where to watch Oh. What. Fun.: Amazon Prime.

The Wailing

In Spanish-French-Argentine horror film The Wailing, three women living in different time periods are tormented by the same supernatural entity, which arrives with a frightening wailing sound. Though they cannot see the dark presence, which is only visible on camera, a documentary filmmaker eventually determines to uncover the connection between the three women.

Directed by Pedro Martín-Calero, The Wailing will be available to stream at home via VOD starting December 5.

Where to watch The Wailing: Amazon Prime, Fandango at Home, Apple TV.

READ MORE: 10 Great Family Movies to Watch on Thanksgiving and the Holidays

Tron: Ares

In Disney’s third Tron installment and follow-up to 2010’s Tron: Legacy, two rival tech companies race to find a “Permanence Code” to bring their digital creations to the real world. Things get even more complicated when an AI program named Ares develops his own consciousness while on a dangerous mission.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, Tron: Ares stars Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee and Jeff Bridges. The film became available to stream at home via VOD on December 2.

Where to watch Tron: Ares: Amazon Prime, Fandango at Home, Apple TV.

Jay Kelly

A legendary Hollywood star and his longtime manager go on an impulsive journey of self-discovery throughout Europe in the film Jay Kelly. While traveling, the glamorous actor grapples with the cost of fame and confronts his life regrets related to family, romance and friendship.

Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film stars George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Billy Crudup and Laura Dern, and begins streaming exclusively on Netflix December 5.

Where to watch Jay Kelly: Netflix

Get our free mobile app