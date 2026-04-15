Nicolas Cage is going to freak us all out once again in a new Longlegs.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that Cage is re-teaming with Longlegs writer/director Osgood Perkins for another film — but, they note, “this new Longlegs is not a sequel but something ‘set in the Longlegs universe.’”

The film will also come from Paramount Pictures rather than the first film’s distributor, Neon.

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Longlegs was one of the bigger success stories of summer 2024, and certainly one of the more atmospheric thrillers in recent years. It wound up earning $128 million worldwide — not gigantic numbers, but when you factor in a budget of less than $10 million, it’s quite a sizable hit.

Plus, Cage gave yet another indelible performance as the title character, a true movie monster in the classic style. The film also starred Maika Monroe as an FBI agent on the hunt of a supernatural serial killer (that would be the guy named Longlegs, if you missed the film).

Perkins remains one of the busiest directors in modern horror. In just the last two years, he released three films — The Monkey and Keeper were the other two — with another due out later in 2026, The Young People. (He also produced Backrooms.) That is some scary productivity from the son of actor and horror icon Anthony Perkins.

Though Cage has threatened retirement in the last few years, he also remains busy. He’ll soon be seen as the live-action version of Spider-Man Noir in the Prime Video series Spider-Noir, which is set to premiere on streaming in May.