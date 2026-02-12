It’s only appropriate to watch a noir Spider-Man in black and white. But the new Spider-Noir TV series coming to Amazon’s Prime Video — starring Nicolas Cage as the title character — will be available in two different formats. Fans can watch it in either “Authentic Black & White” or in “True-Hue Full Color.”

Fittingly, there are two different trailers for the show; one in black and white and one in color. First, here is the black and white version, introducing the live-action version of Spider-Man Noir, who Cage previously voiced in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

And here is the color version of the same trailer. (Black and white just looks better, in my opinion)...

The Spider-Man Noir character was created by writers David Hine and Fabrice Sapolsky and artist Carime Di Giandomenico, with a costume designed by Marko Djurdjević. He was just one of several “Noir” versions of classic Marvel characters that the company published in the late 2000s and early 2010s. (There was also X-Men Noir, Daredevil Noir, and Iron Man Noir, among others.) He got a major boost in profile from his inclusion in Into the Spider-Verse, with a wry vocal performance by Cage. (Interestingly, Noir is a bit of a comic relief figure in Spider-Verse, but the TV show looks darker and more overtly noirish.)

The Spider-Noir TV series is produced and co-showrun by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot. They also developed the series, working with the Spider-Verse producing team of Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

Noir is now Cage’s second live-action Marvel superhero; he previously played Ghost Rider in two movies that were released in 2007 and 2011. In a million years, I would never have predicted we get a Spider-Man Noir TV series before we got a new live-action Spider-Man series. Granted, I would never have predicted a Spider-Noir TV series period.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

Spider-Noir will debut on Amazon’s Prime Video on May 27. It will premiere prior to that on the MGM+ linear broadcast channel on May 25.

