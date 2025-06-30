The Insane Story of Tim Burton’s ‘Superman’ Movie

Through the years, there have been some very interesting DC Comics movies that were developed but never quite got made. Of those projects, the one that towers over all of them as the most interesting and the weirdest has to be Tim Burton’s Superman Lives, based on a script by Clerks’ Kevin Smith, produced by Hollywood legend Jon Peters, and starring Nicolas Cage as a totally new (and eventually totally dead) Man of Steel.

We did eventually get to (sort of) see Cage’s Superman in a brief cameo during The Flash. But the movie itself would have truly wild — and so was the story of this project’s tortured development. Ahead of the release of James Gunn’s Superman, we take a look back at Superman Lives, with all of its fighting polar bears and giant spiders galore.

Watch the insane story of the greatest Superman movie never made below:

