‘Spider-Man Noir’ Series Debut First Look Image

Nicolas Cage can now add his name to the small list of actors who have played the same character in live-action and animation.

That’s him as the title character from Spider-Man Noir the upcoming Prime Video television series. Amazon unveiled the first image of Cage in costume as part of their upfront presentation this week. You can’t say it doesn’t look like the Spider-Man Noir Cage voiced in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie, right down to those bright white goggles.

In a fun twist, Amazon also announced the Spider-Man Noir show will be available to screen in both color and black and white — in homage to the character’s film noir style alternate reality.

In addition to Cage, the cast of the show includes Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Jack Huston.

Here is the synopsis for Spider-Man Noir from Amazon:

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

Spider-Man Noir is being showrun by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot. The pair developed the show along with Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

Amazon has not confirmed a premiere date for the show, but they did say the series will first be available on the MGM+ cable channel, and then will be available one day later on Prime Video.

