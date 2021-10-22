The Original ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ House Is Up For Sale

In the market for a charming two-story Dutch Colonial house in the historic Spaulding Square district of Los Angeles? You’re in luck, but only if you don’t mind sharing it with the ghost of Freddy Krueger. That’s right, the original house used while filming Wes Craven’s 1984 horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street is up for sale.

The house — which doesn’t sit on Elm Street, but at 1428 N. Genesee —has a listing price of $3.25 million. Interested parties must act fast, as offers are only being taken until Halloween night. Most recently, this 3-bed, 4-bath house was owned by Seeking A Friend for the End of the World director Lorene Scafaria. According to Los Angeles Times, the dwelling boasts walnut floors throughout, an open retro-modern kitchen, citrus trees, and a swimming pool. Built in 1919, the house has retained much of its original character, except the signature red door has since been painted black. The killer listing features several photos of the impressive home, some of which even include Freddy himself.

’s A Nightmare On Elm Street centers on a disfigured serial killer named Freddy Krueger, who has the ability to control others’ dreams. He uses his supernatural abilities to torment a group of high schoolers in Springwood, Ohio, including Nancy Thompson, whose residence is pictured. This particular neighborhood was chosen for filming because of the significant lack of palm trees, giving viewers the illusion that the house was in the Midwest, not Southern California. Shot on a modest budget of $2 million over the course of a month, A Nightmare on Elm Street has since become one of the most celebrated horror movies of all time.

Whoever does decide to purchase the house will have to accept that the address has become a landmark for Dream Warriors to visit and pay homage to the film. Tour buses frequent the area, and the real estate agents have announced that they’ll be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.