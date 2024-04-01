Netflix Adds Collection of 40 Year Old ’80s Classics

Netflix’s big cinematic gimmick for 2024 is what are calling “Milestone Movies” — films that were released in years that have big anniversaries. They already did a whole collection of 50-year-old titles from 1974; this month they are uploading a group of more than 20 titles that were originally released to theaters in 1984.

1984 being 40 years ago ... that’s going to take a few weeks to get over.

The films Netflix is offering is ... an eclectic bunch. Of the highest-grossing films of 1984, they’re only offering two: Beverly Hills Cop (which, coincidentally, Netflix has made a new sequel to, coming later this summer) and Footloose. You’ll have to stream the other top hits of the year — including Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Gremlins, The Karate Kid — elsewhere.

Netflix does at least have the year’s Best Picture winner — Amadeus — and another one of the Best Picture nominees (A Passage to India.)

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures loading...

READ MORE: Everything New on Netflix in April

The full list of 1984 titles now on Netflix is...

2010: The Year We Make Contact

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Against All Odds

Amadeus

Beverly Hills Cop

Birdy

Body Double

Conan the Destroyer

Falling in Love

Firestarter

Firstborn

Footloose

Iceman

Joy of Sex

Micki & Maude

Moscow on the Hudson

A Passage to India

Places in the Heart

Repo Man

The River

Sixteen Candles

Starman

Top Secret!

All of these films went up on Netflix on April 1. So they are available right now. Let the ’80s bingerewatch begin. Conan the Destroyer followed by A Nightmare on Elm Street would make a pretty fun double feature, actually. Or Repo Man and Top Secret! I might do that one tonight, in fact.

Get our free mobile app