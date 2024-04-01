Netflix Adds Collection of 40 Year Old ’80s Classics
Netflix’s big cinematic gimmick for 2024 is what are calling “Milestone Movies” — films that were released in years that have big anniversaries. They already did a whole collection of 50-year-old titles from 1974; this month they are uploading a group of more than 20 titles that were originally released to theaters in 1984.
1984 being 40 years ago ... that’s going to take a few weeks to get over.
The films Netflix is offering is ... an eclectic bunch. Of the highest-grossing films of 1984, they’re only offering two: Beverly Hills Cop (which, coincidentally, Netflix has made a new sequel to, coming later this summer) and Footloose. You’ll have to stream the other top hits of the year — including Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Gremlins, The Karate Kid — elsewhere.
Netflix does at least have the year’s Best Picture winner — Amadeus — and another one of the Best Picture nominees (A Passage to India.)
READ MORE: Everything New on Netflix in April
The full list of 1984 titles now on Netflix is...
- 2010: The Year We Make Contact
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Against All Odds
- Amadeus
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Birdy
- Body Double
- Conan the Destroyer
- Falling in Love
- Firestarter
- Firstborn
- Footloose
- Iceman
- Joy of Sex
- Micki & Maude
- Moscow on the Hudson
- A Passage to India
- Places in the Heart
- Repo Man
- The River
- Sixteen Candles
- Starman
- Top Secret!
All of these films went up on Netflix on April 1. So they are available right now. Let the ’80s bingerewatch begin. Conan the Destroyer followed by A Nightmare on Elm Street would make a pretty fun double feature, actually. Or Repo Man and Top Secret! I might do that one tonight, in fact.
