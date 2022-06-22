Why ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Was Better Than ‘Book of Boba Fett’

Obi-Wan Kenobi is done after its six episodes on Disney+, and we thought it was a much more enjoyable experience than the last Star Wars TV show on streaming, The Book of Boba Fett. And if you put the shows side by side and compare them, one big difference between the two leaps out at you: The use of flashbacks. They make all the difference between a really successful show, and a really frustrating one.

In our latest Star Wars video, we explore the flashbacks in both The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and show why flashbacks made one show better and nearly ruined the other. We break down each flashback and how they are used in their respective shows. We show how the Obi-Wan Kenobi flashbacks perfectly underline and explain events that are happening in the show’s present, and how the Book of Boba Fett’s flashbacks undermined its larger story, instead of enhancing it. Take a look below:

If you liked that video on the flashbacks in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Book of Boba Fett, check out more of our videos below, including all of the Easter eggs in Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5, why this is a golden age of Darth Vader stories, and all the Easter eggs in Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+. The entire season of six episodes is available.

Sign up for Disney+ here.