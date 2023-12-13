The last Ocean’s Eleven movie, Ocean’s Thirteen, premiered in theaters in 2007. Since then, there have been a lot of rumors of various potential projects connected to the popular all-star heist franchise, and there was one official spinoff, 2018’s Ocean’s 8, which featured an all-female all-star cast pulling off a heist, with cameos from a few members of the original Ocean’s team.

Although all these years later it seemed like the franchise was pretty much over, that’s not apparently the case. Franchise star George Clooney told UPROXX that there now exists “a really good script for another Oceans” and that as a result the crew “may end up doing another one.”

Just don’t call it Ocean’s Fourteen.

“I don’t want to call it that,” Clooney added. “I mean, the idea is kind of like Going In Style.”

Going in Style is a 1979 heist film starring George Burns, Art Carney, and Less Strasberg. The concept was a group of senior citizens undertaking a robbery. (The film was remade in 2017 featuring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin.) George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon aren’t exactly Olds — Clooney is the oldest of the bunch at 62 — but any excuse to get that bunch of actors together sounds like a good one.

Ocean’s 11 was originally a heist movie from 1960 starring the members of the Rat Pack. Steven Soderbergh then directed the 2001 remake starring Clooney, Pitt, and Damon, as well as the two sequels, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, in 2004 and 2007. (Garry Ross directed Ocean’s 8.) Clooney didn’t address what, if anything, this possible new project means for the Ocean’s Eleven prequel that was reportedly in development earlier this year, and was supposed to star Barbie’s Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Clooney’s new movie The Boys in the Boat is scheduled to open in theaters on Christmas.

