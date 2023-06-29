The following post will contain SPOILERS for the end of The Flash.

The new DC Universe has its Clark Kent and Lois Lane: David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will play the two leads of James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy. Other members of the new DCU being developed by Gunn will have to wait, though.

Gunn himself did confirm the casting of Corenswet and Brosnahan after it appeared in various Hollywood trades. But when one of Gunn’s followers responded to his Instagram post asking “how close are we to a casting for Batman?” Gunn replied “Miles and miles away.”

Instagram Instagram loading...

READ MORE: Every The Flash Plot Hole and Unanswered Question Explained

This new DCU’s first Batman film is titled The Brave and the Bold; DC Studios has said the movie will feature new versions of Batman and Robin, and that this Robin will specifically be the Damian Wayne version of the character, who is Bruce’s son with Talia al Ghul.

Gunn’s comment is notable for one reason. Some viewers have taken the surprising ending of The Flash — when Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen rewrites history yet again and alters the DC Extended Universe yet again, and Batman transforms from Michael Keaton (who’d previously transformed from Ben Affleck) into George Clooney — to mean he is going to play the new Batman (again).

It’s a fair assumption; Warner Bros. made a big deal about The Flash changing the DCEU into Gunn’s new universe. If Clooney is Batman (or at least Bruce Wayne) at the end of The Flash, wouldn’t that mean he was going to star in The Brave and the Bold? Clooney is certainly old enough to play a Batman who has a teenage son who becomes Robin. But Gunn’s comment confirms that Clooney’s cameo was just that; a one-off cameo that was purely intended as a joke. The next Batman remains unknown.

Superman: Legacy is expected to premiere in theaters in 2025. And before The Brave and the Bold, there is still a second The Batman film on the way from director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson; it’s scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.

Get our free mobile app