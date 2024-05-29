‘Wolfs’ Trailer: Clooney and Pitt Reunite For New Action Comedy

Wolfs — not Wolves for a very good reason — reunites George Clooney and Brad Pitt for the first time since 2008’s Burn After Reading. We never got a fourth Ocean’s movie, but this looks like it will probably please fans of that franchise.

The title refers to the fact that Pitt and Clooney each play a “lone wolf” underground type, who performs the sort of unsavory jobs that no one else will. Except in their case there is someone else who will — each other. They both show up to perform the same cleanup job, and things escalate from there.

The film was written and directed by Jon Watts, who spent most of the last decade making Spider-Man movies for Sony but got his start doing smaller, darker movies like Clown and Cop Car. This seems like a bit of a return to that sort of thing — except with two of the biggest movie stars in the world in the key roles.

The trailer definitely looks promising; you can watch it below:

A few weeks ago when I wrote a piece about The Fall Guy bombing at the box office I essentially said “people say they want movies like this, and when a movie like this arrives, they don’t go.” Well here is another movie like this. Movie stars! Action! Comedy! It seems like a slam dunk. So obviously now I assume it will bomb as well. Sigh.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

Wolfs is scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 20.

