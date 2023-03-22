New ‘Only Murders’ Photos Tease a Season 3 Wedding

Anticipation for Only Murders In The Building Season 3 is growing, and luckily for fans, Steve Martin may have posted some hints as to what goes down. The murder mystery comedy is approaching the release of its third season on Hulu, which will also feature the incredible Meryl Streep. That is, on top of the already killer cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

The show centers around the apartment building in which our trio lives. For whatever inexplicable reason, they always find themselves at the center of a mystery, usually involving one of the other tenants of their building. In the Season 2 finale, Paul Rudd's character, Ben Glenroy, was murdered while acting on stage. Much of Season 3 will likely be about discovering the identity of Glenroy's killer.

Steve Martin recently tweeted two photos of himself and Martin Short dressed up, as if attending a wedding. In both photos, they're standing next to Selena Gomez, who’s dressed in an ornate white dress. While it’s conceivable that she might also just be attending a wedding, it's more likely that she’s getting married. There's also still the mystery of what’s going to happen with Meryl Streep’s guest star role. Will she end up the victim of a murder most foul? Or could she potentially have had something to do with the murder of Ben Glenroy? Only time will really tell. Until then, fans will just have to wait for the release of Season 3 to find out.

Will Mabel get married? We’ll have to wait for the premiere of Only Murders Season 3 later this year to find out.

Get our free mobile app