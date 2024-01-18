Disney Is Making a ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel Series

Long before Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez became a star as the lead of the Disney Channel series The Wizards of Waverly Place, which proved to be one of the biggest live-action Disney TV series of an era filled with popular live-action Disney TV series. The show, about the adventures of a trio of young wizards in training, lasted for four seasons, plus a TV movie and a reunion special a few years later. It made Gomez a household name — at least in households with young teenagers.

As they have so many times in the recent past when trying to convince older Disney fans to sign up for their various cable channels or streaming services, Disney is now looking to revive The Wizards of Waverly Place with a new series — with Gomez involved. So is David Henrie, who appeared opposite Gomez on the old show as her brother Justin, a role he will reprise on the new show.

Disney Disney loading...

READ MORE: The Most Underrated Disney Movies of the Last 25 Years

According to Variety, Gomez is set to guest star in the new Wizards pilot that Disney Channel has ordered, and will executive produce the show as well. Here is the official description of the new Wizards:

[It] picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife (Gianopulos) and two sons (one of whom will be played by Thiele). But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard (Brown) in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.

The full series of The Wizards of Waverly Place, plus the Wizards of Waverly Place TV movie and The Wizards Return TV special, are all currently available on Disney+.

Sign up on Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app