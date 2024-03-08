Every ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode Is Now Streaming on Hulu

To date, there are 420 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. At 44 minutes a piece, that’s over 300 hours of soapy medical drama. That means if you tried to binge it all without a break, you’d have to stay up for almost 13 straight days, absolutely lost in the alternately heartbreaking and uplifting world of Seattle Grace.

And if you’re the kind of person who wants to spend almost half a month doing nothing but watching Grey’s Anatomy — no judgment — now you can do that on Hulu. Every episode of the show to date is streaming there. 420 episodes of Grey’s.

To mark the occasion, Hulu released this new featurette about the 19 seasons of the show so far, plus the upcoming premiere of the 20th season (!). Those episodes will also be streaming on Hulu after their premieres weekly on ABC.

Grey’s Anatomy, created by Shonda Rhimes, premiered on TV on March 27, 2005. That’s so long ago that streaming video didn’t even exist yet. Netflix was still a company that sent people DVDs through the mail in red envelopes; their streaming service wouldn’t launch for another two years. You want to watch old Grey’s Anatomy episodes back then? You’d have to wait for reruns or the annual DVD releases.

Starring Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, the show has endured countless cast additions and departures through its two decades. (Pompeo will only be a recurring cast member starting with the upcoming 20th season; Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are the only remaining original stars with the show.)

Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on March 14. The premiere will then start streaming on Hulu — along with the 420 other episodes — on March 15. At least for now, the show is also still streaming on Netflix.

