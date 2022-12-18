Generally “bomb” is not a word that movie studios like to hear used in proximity to their productions. But I think Universal will make an exception for Oppenheimer, the next film from Christopher Nolan. For the first time, Nolan has made a biopic (you could say Dunkirk was a historical film, as it is based on an actual battle from World War II, but the characters were largely fictional). His subject is Robert Oppenheimer, one of the key scientists in the Manhattan Project who helped invent the first atomic bomb; Oppenheimer is played by frequent Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy.

The first trailer for the movie began playing in theaters earlier this weekend in front of Avatar: The Way of Water, and now here it is online for your home viewing pleasure:

Also, check out this publicity photo of Robert Downey Jr. in the film, nearly unrecognizable playing Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Oppenheimer is scheduled to open in theaters on July 21, 2023.

