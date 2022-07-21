Christopher Nolan’s next movie is going to bomb.

Not metaphorically, perhaps; Nolan’s movies tend to do extremely well financially. But this new film is Oppenheimer about the scientist who was among the key figures who helped build the original nuclear bombs. Based on a 2005 biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film was written and directed by Nolan, and is headed to theaters next summer. Nothing says summer blockbuster quite like a movie about a bomb maker.

Today, Universal debuted the first poster for the movie, along with its tagline: “The World Forever Changes.”

Universal Universal loading...

Oppenheimer’s cast is unbelievably stacked. You have the five names on the poster; Cillian Murphy is Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt plays his wife Kitty, Matt Damon is Leslie Groves, the man who oversaw the Manhattan Project, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, the first commissioner of the Atomic Energy Commission, and Florence Pugh is Jean Tatlock, a woman who had an affair with Oppenheimer prior to the Manhattan Project. But the movie also co-stars Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Josh Hartnett, Matthew Modine, Dane DeHaan, Michael Angarano, Gary Oldman, Tony Goldwyn, Olivia Thurlby, and many more.

This will be Nolan’s first movie since the release of Tenet in the fall of 2020, which became notable as the first new release in multiplexes following the entire industry’s extended closure at the start of the Covid pandemic. Tenet ultimately made $363 million worldwide, but Nolan was later upset with its distributor, Warner Bros., when they decided to release their entire 2021 slate of theatrical releases on HBO Max the same day they premiered in theaters. He later publicly said “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio.” Nolan had previously worked with Warner Bros. for almost 20 years, but soon took Oppenheimer to Universal.

Oppenheimer is scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023. A new Nolan is exactly one year away.

