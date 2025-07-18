Christopher Nolan fans are intense.

When Universal made the unusual move of putting seats on sale for IMAX 70mm screenings of Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey a year in advance, Nolan fans responded by buying every single one almost instantly. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Within an hour, 95 percent of seats were snapped up, according to exhibition sources, repping about a total of $1.5 million in sales, despite a relatively small pool of seats.”

After the seats sold out, tickets began popping up on eBay, where they were being resold for “anywhere between $300 and $400.”

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. loading...

READ MORE: Every Christopher Nolan Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

There will be many more opportunities to see The Odyssey, of course. And the film is still literally a year away. But the hunger for these IMAX tickets speaks not only to Nolan’s continuing popularity, but also the degree to which he has successfully convinced his fans that the “correct” way to see his movies is in a large format like IMAX. If you’re willing to pay a couple hundred bucks for a movie ticket, you clearly believe a regular old screening, even in a good theater, simply won’t suffice.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, based on the classic epic poem about a warrior’s arduous journey home after the Trojan War, is scheduled to open in theaters on July 17, 2026. The cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson. Then again, maybe I’ve misjudged the whole scenario, and people are just wildly, fanatically, obsessed with the ancient Greek poet Homer. They can’t get enough of the guy!

Get our free mobile app