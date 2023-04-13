Behold the Oregon Trail Horror Film, ‘Organ Trail’

The Oregon Trail was a famous wagon route during America’s westward expansion, traveled by hundreds of thousands of explorers and settlers in the 1800s. These days, though, it mostly known as the inspiration for a strange (and surprisingly dark) video game, The Oregon Trail, that was played by a generation or two of American school children when personal computers were just coming into their own and The Oregon Trail, perhaps because of its historical setting, was basically the only video game they were permitted to play in school.

The game was supposed to teach kids about the brutal nature of frontier living and that it did; mostly by making it extremely difficult to beat. (The screen reading “You died of dysentery” was seen by so many it became an internet meme.) But The Oregon Trail, despite all its bleakness, was still a fact-based journey through the West. But what if there was a slasher on the loose on the Oregon Trail?

That, in a nutshell, is the premise of the deliciously titled Organ Trail, a new Western horror film. Now it is important to note that this is not a movie directly based off The Oregon Trail video game. And in fact, an official Oregon Trail movie is in the works, from Lyle, Lyle Crocodile filmmakers Will Speck and Josh Gordon. But it is hard not to see that title and not think of the comparison.

Check out the trailer for Organ Trail below:

READ MORE: The Most Unintentionally Hilarious Horror Films

And you thought dying of dysentery was bad.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Abigale and her family fall victim to a ruthless gang while making their way across the Oregon Trail. As the only survivor, she will do whatever it takes to retrieve her one earthly possession, her family's horse, from the clutches of the bloodthirsty bandits.

Organ Trail opens in theaters on April 14 and will be available on Digital May 12.

Get our free mobile app