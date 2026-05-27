To me, my ’90s X-Men!

After a first season that wildly overachieved — Was it the best season of Marvel TV ever? — X-Men ’97 is back with a whole new batch of episodes on Disney+. In the wake of Season 1’s huge cliffhanger, the X-Men have been scattered throughout time; some are in the future, others are back in the past with a young Apocalypse. But now Forge and Bishop need to find them and reunite them to battle another massive threat.

Also, it’s just really funny when they say things like “We’ve got to get the X-Men back ... to the ’90s!” (Can I come too? I miss the ’90s.)

Check out the first trailer for X-Men ’97 Season 2, featuring appearances by Polaris, Psylocke, Deadpool (or Morph as Deadpool anyway), and the X-Men’s late ’60s and early 2000s Grant Morisson costumes, below:

READ MORE: Marvel Has Multiple Writers Working on X-Men Movie Reboot

Looks great! If it’s as good as the first season of X-Men ’97, it will be a huge success. Here is the new season’s official synopsis:

“X-Men ’97” Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence. The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

There’s a new poster for the series as well:

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X-Men ’97 Season 2 returns on Disney+ on July 1.

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