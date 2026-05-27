New movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close. Yeah, you’re welcome.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch the directorial debut from John Travolta, Propeller One-Way Night Coach. Plus, catch a new dramedy starring Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells on HBO Max, as well as a sweeping action-adventure flick starring Anthony Mackie.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Miss You, Love You

A grieving widow (Allison Janney) is forced to plan the funeral of her late husband with her estranged son’s personal assistant (Andrew Rannells) in Miss You, Love You. The dramedy will become available to stream on May 29.

Where to watch Miss You, Love You: HBO Max.

Over Your Dead Body

In Over My Dead Body, a dysfunctional married couple discover they are both secretly plotting to murder each other during a cabin retreat. The dark comedy became available via VOD on May 26.

Where to watch Over Your Dead Body: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

READ MORE: Primetime Trailer: Robert Pattinson Plays Chris Hansen

Propeller One-Way Night Coach

Set in the ‘60s, Propeller One-Way Night Coach follows a 10-year-old aviation enthusiast who travels from New York to Hollywood with his mother on a propeller plane, making various stops across the country. The feel-good film directed by John Travolta hits streaming on May 29.

Where to watch Propeller One-Way Night Coach: Apple TV.

Desert Warrior

An on-the-run Arabian princess teams up with a reluctant bandit to unite a group of warring tribes against a merciless emperor in Desert Warrior. The historical action film became available to watch at home via VOD on May 26.

Where to watch Desert Warrior: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Ladies First

A sexist advertising exec experiences the other side after hitting his head and waking up in an alternate universe where women hold all the power in Ladies First. The comedy came out on streaming on May 22.

Where to watch Ladies First: Netflix.

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