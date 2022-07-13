Esther Is Back in the ‘Orphan: First Kill’ Trailer

She’s baaaaa-aaaaack.

Although it only received so-so reviews from critics, Orphan has slowly grown into one of the biggest cult horror movies of the 21st century. It had one of the great twists in movies (which I will now spoil, so beware — although if you’re interested in the trailer for the movie’s prequel, you are kind of going to need it spoiled to proceed.)

In the original Orphan, a family adopts a sweet little Russian girl only to discover that not only is she not so sweet, she’s not so little, either. In fact, Esther is a fully grown woman with a hormonal disorder that makes her look like a nine-year-old. Bum bum bummmmmmm!

But how did Esther get from Russia to the orphanage in the first place? That is the story that will be told in the upcoming Orphan: First Kill, which is set prior to the events of Orphan and follows Esther as she stalks another naive family, including mom Julia Stiles.

Here is the first trailer for First Kill:

The first Orphan was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who gradually rose through the ranks of thriller directors until he teamed up with Dwayne Johnson; now he’s making massive blockbusters with him like Jungle Cruise and Black Adam. First Kill is instead directed by William Brent Bell, whose previous work includes The Boy and The Devil Inside.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.

Orphan: First Kill is scheduled to open in theaters and stream on Paramount+ on August 19.

